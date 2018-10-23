Abbas' guest: The head of the Shin Bet

ISA Director Nadav Argaman met in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, with the knowledge of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The meeting took place last week at Mahmoud Abbas' home ahead of the planned visit of Egyptian Intelligence Chief General Abbas Kamel to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The visit of the Egyptian official was eventually canceled due to the launching of a rocket at Be'er Sheva.

According to the report by Kan Radio, Argaman's meeting with Abbas dealt with efforts to reach a ceasefire with Gaza and other issues.

Abbas told Argaman that Israel was not abiding by the Oslo Accords and had violated the security coordination between the parties. "On what base do you continue to enter with your forces into the Palestinian cities and villages in Areas A and B? Who do you coordinate exactly with? You enter whenever you want."

Abbas threatened that if Israel cuts the salaries of the terrorists imprisoned from tax revenues in January, the Palestinian Authority will immediately cancel the Paris Economic Agreement and the security coordination with Israel.

Opposition leader MK Tzipi Livni said in response that "the Shin Bet chief's meeting with Abu Mazen is important for Israel's security. That's why Netanyahu sent him. Remember that in Bibi's next populist speech."