Netanyahu blocks immunity law

PM prevents Likud from passing bill to protect him from indictments, is convinced he will not be indicted as 'there is nothing.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed MK Mickey Zohar (Likud) the 'immunity law,' a bill which would protect him from indictment in light of the investigations against him.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu does not want the law and he asked MK Zohar not to advance it," the Likud party announced. "The proposal will not be promoted. Prime Minister Netanyahu is convinced that there will not be an indictment because there was nothing."

The bill submitted by Zohar states that for the purpose of filing an indictment against a member of the Knesset, including the prime minister, the Knesset Committee will have to remove MK's immunity.

"Israel is not a monarchy. Netanyahu is not sitting on a throne. We must not remain indifferent to laws that try to protect the 'king'," said MK Yoel Hasson, chairman of the Zionist Union Knesset faction.

"I have argued in the past, and I will continue to argue - we are watching a promo for elections, and the prime minister is trying to advance through his emissaries a change in the immunity law, which is the main reason why we are still not in elections and the Knesset has not been dissolved."