Judea bypass road to be expanded to four lanes

Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz (Likud) decided to add 70 million shekels to the budget of the "Lev Yehuda Road" - the Al-Arub bypass, in order to enable the construction of a two-direction, wide and secure two-lane road for the residents of Gush Etzion and Har Hevron. Implementation will begin soon.

The move was decided upon yesterday in a meeting which saw the participation of transportation ministry and representatives of Netivei Israel, the National Transport Infrastructure Company, as well as a representative of the Prime Minister's Office, in order to accommodate traffic burdens.



This project is part of the government's large investments in roads and strategic infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.

The planned route, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) long, will connect Gush Etzion, the Judea and Kiryat Arba area to Jerusalem, paving a bypass road to Route 60, which runs through the Palestinian towns of Al-Arub and Beit Ummar.



Minister Katz decided to turn the section of the road between Gush Etzion junction and Al-Arub to a two-direction and two-lane road, in order to increase the traffic capacity of the road and minimize traffic burdens.

From the Al-Arub junction a new road will be paved that will connect to Hevron and serve as an additional traffic artery for the passengers from Gush Etzion to Hevron. The new road will reduce the volume of traffic that passes through Palestinian Arab residential areas, and will enable a quick, smooth and safe journey. The project is being implemented as part of the five-year plan for the development of transportation and infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, promoted by Minister Katz through investment of billions of shekels.



As part of the project, the Gush Etzion junction will be upgraded, as will the entrance to Karmei Tzur. In addition, a 35-meter (115-foot) bridge will be constructed along the route of the road, and three underground agricultural passages, drainage and communications works, the construction of a lighting system and security walls, and development and landscape restoration will take place. The project is being implemented at a total investment of 320 million shekels, and Netivei Israel is currently advancing the detailed planning of the project.