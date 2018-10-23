Watch: Racist tirade on London flight goes viral

Footage of man verbally abusing elderly woman with racist epithets on flight to London goes viral, drawing outrage.

A dispute which developed into a racist tirade on a recent flight to London drew international attention, after footage of the incident went viral on social media outlets.

During the incident, an elderly black woman returning home to the UK from a vacation abroad was harangued by a fellow passenger who was trying to reach his seat next to the woman.

The incident occurred on Ryanair flight FR015 from Barcelona Airport to Stansted Airport in London on Monday, October 15th.

While the matter drew little attention at the time, days later a third passenger, who identified himself as David Lawrence, publicized footage he had taken of the dust-up.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Lawrence released the video and criticized Ryanair’s inaction during the incident.

“RACIST MAN REFUSES TO SIT NEXT TO ELDERLY BLACK WOMAN on Ryanair flight calling victim an UGLY BLACK BASTARD and Ryanair - DOES NOTHING!!!”

As passengers boarded the flight, 77-year-old Delsie Gayle took her designated seat by the aisle.

Another passenger, who was assigned a seat by the window in the same row as Gayle, asked her to stand up so that he could take his seat.

According to Gayle’s daughter, however, her arthritis made standing up and stepping aside for the other passenger difficult, and Gayle took time to let the fellow traveler take his seat.

Rather than take the delay in stride, the male passenger launched into a tirade against Gayle. When Gayle’s 53-year-old daughter tried to defend her mother, the passenger began hurling racial epithets.

I don’t care whether she’s f***ing disabled or not – if I tell her to get out, she gets out,” the passenger said, calling Gayle an “ugly black bastard”.

“Don’t talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow,” the passenger continued, after he heard Gayle muttering in response to his attacks.

Ultimately a Ryanair crew member intervened and the flight took off as scheduled, despite initial concerns that the incident could necessitate the removal of the disruptive passenger.

But Gayle criticized the airline’s response to the abusive harassment she suffered, noting that she was forced to change seats, while the male passenger stayed in his original seat.

“I feel very low. He paid a fare to go on holiday, I’ve paid mine, so why does he abuse me for that due to the color of my skin? He do it with me and he gets away, he’ll do it to somebody else,” Gayle told ITV News.

Local police said in a statement that they were investigating the incident in conjunction with Barcelona authorities.

"This incident, which we were made aware of yesterday morning, is believed to have taken place on a plane at Barcelona Airport. Essex Police takes prejudice-based crime seriously and we want all incidents to be reported. We are working closely with Ryanair and the Spanish authorities on the investigation. We would encourage anyone with information to contact us."