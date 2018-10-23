Moshe Feiglin: The left will remain alone

Moshe Feiglin, chairman of the Zehut party, responded in an interview with Arutz Sheva to the aggressive speech delivered by Yitzhak Rabin's granddaughter Noa Rothman at the state memorial yesterday, Sunday, on Mount Herzl, in which she blamed the assassination of her grandfather on right-wing “incitement.”



In a conversation with Arutz Sheva, Feiglin mentioned what he thought was the real reason for her grandfather's abominable murder: "In my humble opinion, what led to Rabin's assassination was that instead of democracy, a tyrannical reality was created here. That is what we had in the Oslo Accords and the Disengagement. An irreversible process was entered into, a process which tramples the soul of half of the people, and this was done by a minority government with bribes and a Mitsubishi,” he said, in reference to an MK who became a deputy minister after voting for the Oslo Accords, and received a Mitsubishi car as a perk of his new post.

"The prime minister at that time called the right 'propellers' [during a hearing in 1993 about handing the Golan to Syria within the context of a peace agreement, Rabin said that “settlers of the Golan can spin like a propeller”] and all those so-called gatekeepers, the courts and the media, instead of expressing the feelings of half the public,made part of the public a subject of ridicule. When you act under the guise of democracy while trying to create processes contrary to the promises you made before the elections, you are actually creating a tyrannical reality. And such a reality fosters the development of weeds like the despicable murderer Yigal Amir."

According to Feiglin, the left turns Rabin memorial ceremonies into a political tool against the right. "It has become a regular ritual, and one asks why the youth do not identify with Rabin and his legacy. Because the minute you confuse the murder, which was indeed shocking and terrible, when you confuse a man’s person with his political legacy and try to claim that anyone who disagreed with his opinion is guilty, as I heard today that Ehud Barak accuses Netanyahu of murder…”



"They do not stop squeezing this lemon to the last drop and all this is for political profit. When this happens, it is no wonder that the left finds itself alone, so Noa and Ehud Barak, continue on and do not be surprised that you find yourselves with Rabin's legacy alone."

Feiglin adds that the lesson of the Rabin assassination is that leaders must honor their election promises and make fateful decisions only after they have been presented before voters. "When you sweep away the protest and act like a dictator, it leaves things for the weeds and the terrible murder act of Yigal Amir. Therefore, the lesson of the assassination of Rabin is that no government is allowed to embark on irreversible actions while treading on the toes of the citizens without a long public discourse.”



"A good example is Menachem Begin, who gave away Sinai, but it was legitimate because there were elections and he received a majority in the Knesset and therefore there was legitimacy. On the other hand, the left in the Oslo Accords and the Disengagement did everything differently after the elections and turned democracy into a pawn. And therefore the lesson is that you have to speak honestly before the elections about what you intend to do if you come to power."