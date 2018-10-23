What is perhaps more tragic than her poor health is the fact that it could have been avoided.

Leah isn’t just a teenage girl, she’s a ticking time bomb.

Since being born with cerebral palsy, her health has steadily declined. Confined to a wheelchair and suffering from chronic pain, each year brings a greater severity of illness. At this rate, she will continue to lose control over her body until the disease ultimately kills her. It is a grim reality for a young girl.

What is perhaps more tragic than her poor health, is the fact that it could be avoided. There is a surgery available which could halt the progress of Leah’s cerebral palsy, and even restore her ability to walk. That surgery, however, costs a striking $80,000.

If Leah had been born into a family with money, she would be on a flight to America tomorrow, to save her life and give her the gift of walking. Instead she was born into a modest Kiryat Sefer home, and she must watch her health get worse each year.

Unless someone can help.

An emergency fund has been opened on Leah’s behalf, in hopes of helping her to get the surgery that can change her life. She cannot walk. But she is praying that with some assistance, she can fly on the shoulders of strangers who care, all the way to St Louis Children’s Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN