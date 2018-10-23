Bet El launches iPad Giveaway

Bet El Institutions launched an iPad raffle to promote its e-newsletters. The winner will be announced at the NY Bet El Dinner on Dec. 2.

Bet El Institutions has launched a raffle for a brand new iPad, the winner of which will be announced at the 36th annual Bet El Dinner Gala in Manhattan on Dec. 2, 2018. Anyone who subscribes to one of their new email lists – which were all launched earlier this year – will automatically be entered into the raffle. The lists represent a broad range of interests:

Bet El Institution’s flagship list, Bet El Friends, contains the latest updates and news including Israel news analysis and Jewish/human/Bet El interest stories. Those who subscribe this winter will also receive a free e-guide “The Top 12 Family-Friendly Winter Activities In & Near Jerusalem, 2018-2019.”

The West Bank Stats list provides the subscriber with the most up-to-date report of Jewish population statistics of the Judea and Samaria regions based on data provided by the Israel Interior Ministry, as well as a monthly curated newsletter highlighting news surrounding the failure of the Two-state Solution.

The Beyond The 4 Amot list includes weekly Torah insights and ideas based on the teachings of Rav Kook that have until now only been available in Hebrew. New subscribers also receive a free chapter of “The Art of T’Shuva” – The Teachings of HaRav Avraham Yitzchak HaKohen Kook with commentary by Rabbi David Samson and Tzvi Fishman.

Those interested can easily subscribe to one or more of these lists at betelinstitutions.com/subscribe.