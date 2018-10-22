'Terrorist tried to stab me with pruning shears'

Cpl. M., soldier who neutralized terrorist in Hevron attack, talks about difficulties and confrontation. Watch

Cprl. M., soldier who neutralized terrorist in Hevron
Cpl. M., the soldier who neutralized the terrorist in today's attack on the Jewish community in Hevron, describes how he operated during the incident.

"During a routine patrol of the Jewish community in Hevron, my officer and I from the Coordination and Liaison Administration were walking, when suddenly I heard shouts of 'Allahu Akbar' ("god is greater than") behind me.

"I turned around and saw the terrorist a meter from my face, aiming toward my neck and trying to stab me with pruning shears. I moved my (female) officer out of the way and at the moment when I saw I was unable to physically neutralize him, I stepped back, loaded the weapon and neutralized him."



