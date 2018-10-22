Israeli Police visit Nazi death camps

A police delegation of 180 policeman & policewoman are visiting Poland to remember and not forget the six million Jews murdered in the holocaust.
The delegation is visiting the different concentration camps and memorial sights. A holocaust survivor and her granddaughter joined the officers throughout their visit.
During the visit at the Treblinka death camp, officers formed a human "Star of David" in respect for the millions murdered.
