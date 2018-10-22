'Thanks to IDF soldiers - Jews can flourish around the world'

Arutz Sheva was at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) National N.Y. Gala Dinner on Wednesday at the New York Hilton Midtown that raised more than $32 million to support well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

Honored guests also included 30 IDF soldiers and officers from several military units, including Staff Sgt. Bar , a paramedic who treats wounded Syrian civilians along the border with Israel as part of the IDF’s “Operation Good Neighbor”; and Maj. Or Ben-Yehuda, who served in the Caracal Battalion, one of the only co-ed military units in the world, and her mother, Prof. Dina Ben-Yehuda, who shared their story of heroism passing on from generation to generation. Dina served in the IDF during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and Or in 2014 single-handedly fought off a group of terrorists and was awarded for her courageous actions.

Bal Harbour Mayor and FIDF national board member Gabriel Groisman told Arutz Sheva: "We're seeing a spectacular event. It shows the level of support that our soldiers are getting - it's at the highest level it's ever been. The love and support that you see from the community here in the United States is at an all-time high. Despite what people might see on the media, people love and support our soldiers."

Yoni Kempinski FIDF Gala Dinner

NYC Public Advocate and Democratic nominee for Attorney General Letitia James said "I pray for them; I hope that they're always safe, I hope no harm comes their way, and I'm so proud of them for their heroism, and for their loyalty, and for their pride in Israel."

Long Island South Shore NY Councilman Bruce Blakeman said: "When you meet with the young people and you realize that they're in harm's way, that they're doing it to provide for the security of Israel, they could be anybody's son or daughter, it's really gratifying that they're serving, but of course, we have a lot of concern, we have a lot of worry because they are in harm's way, it's a very violent world, and Israel's a place that's a target for a lot of terrorism, so, we're worried about them and we want them to know that they have our unquestioned support and that we're behind them 1,000%."