3 injured in Adam roof collapse

United Hatzalah volunteer first responders treated three Palestinian Authority workers who were injured when a roof collapsed in a construction site in the town of Adam located just north of Jerusalem.

One worker, in his 40s, was moderately injured while two other workers sustained light injuries. Volunteers from the Binyamin chapter of the organization arrived at the construction site and treated the workers for their injuries before they were transported by ambulances to the hospital. Firefighters who rushed to the scene secured the area so that the patients could be treated safely. The incident is currently under investigation.