'Netanyahu, Stand by your word'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely and MK Yehuda Glick visited Khan al-Ahmar this afternoon with the Likud national leadership, under the guidance of the Regavim movement that led the landmark legal battle in the Supreme Court for the past decade.

Regavim movement Activities Director Raful Engel gave an historical and geographical overview of Palestinian Authority takeover in the greater Ma'aleh Adumim area. "The Palestinian Authority, with the generous funding of the European Union, is systematically taking over strategic areas in Judea and Samaria," Engel explained with aerial photographs.

He added that "Khan al-Ahmar is the flagship of the plan. Consolidating Bedouin outposts in the area will complete Palestinian Authority continuity of control in the triangle of roads connecting Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jericho, and East Jerusalem."

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said "Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday he intends to carry out the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar. We support his decision and ask him: Stand by your word and carry out the evacuation as soon as possible. We'll manage with the international community because there's clear incidence here of violating the rule of law."

MK Yehuda Glick said "the evacuation of this place in accordance with the Supreme Court decision cannot be semantic. There's a village where the Jahalin tribe already lives that the State of Israel prepared at the cost of millions."