'Heart of the Parasha' with Rabbi Lundin at Bar-Ilan University

Every week, hundreds of people gather at the Bar-Ilan University Beit Midrash to hear the Heart of the Parsha lesson by Rabbi Haggai Lundin, who deals with the weekly Torah portion.
The lesson is a joint initiative of the Community Organization, the Higher Institute for Torah Studies, and the Campus Rabbi's Office at Bar-Ilan University.
The classes are taught at the University Beit Midrash on Mondays at 20:30 by Rabbi Haggai Lundin and also broadcast on Moreshet Radio.
"We hope a class in such a central place in Israel will be able to further expand the learning audience," said Rabbi Lundin.
Simple Faith - the way to overcome fears and imagination - Rabbi Haggai Lundin (Hebrew):