16 killed in accidents in September

Number of accidents with casualties decreases by 1.2% from August 2017 to September 2018.

In September 2018, 754 road accidents with casualties were recorded by the Israel Police, including accidents occurring in the Judea and Samaria area, of which 16 were fatal accidents and 99 with serious injuries.

In these accidents 1,261 people were injured, 16 of them fatalities and 106 serious injuries.

Examining the trend data not including accidents in Judea and Samaria shows the number of accidents with casualties decreased by 1.2% from August 2017 to September 2018.

This came after rising by an average of 0.9% per month from October 2016 and continuing until July 2017.

The trend data for the number of casualties also not including accidents in Judea and Samaria indicate that from June 2017 to September 2018, an average decrease of 1.1% was recorded, following an increase of 0.7% between November 2016 and May 2017.