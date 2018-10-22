Liberman: Bennett has no idea where Khan al-Ahmar is

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman attacked Education Minister Naftali Bennett at the opening of the weekly Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting Monday.

Lieberman was asked how, despite his declaration that he opposes the continued existence of the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Amar in its current location, he voted to delay the evacuation of the outpot in the cabinet yesterday.

"I do not know if people are aware, the first tent there was established in 1974, five tents were built in 1976, two years before I immigrated to Israel, and today there are about 150 residents, dozens of tents, buildings and tin shacks. No one took care of this problem until I took the job," Liberman said.

When asked why he did not object to the delay as Ministers Bennett and Shaked did, Liberman replied that "Minister Bennett had no idea about the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar until Saturday night. He did not get involved, he did not contribute to it. H's just hitching a ride like always. think that Bennett excels in one thing - he takes advantage of every security event for political purposes."

"It is clear that Minister Bennett is preoccupied with politics from day to day. Security does not interest him. There is a cynical exploitation of every security event for political purposes. He has no connection to Khan al-Ahmar. He does not know where he is. Unfortunately, all these hitchhikers are only interfering," Liberman added.

Addressing his contributions to Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria, Liberman said: "We have now approved 31 apartments, approved two kindergartens and daycare centers in the Jewish quarter of Hevron. No one ever saw to it that there was a municipal symbol in the Jewish quarter of Hevron. This year, for the first time, they have a municipal symbol."

"All the problems that were only in Judea and Samaria - suddenly they all disappeared. You remember Migron, Amona, the entire issue of the Drainoff houses, the same security wall opposite Gilazon in Beit El, the minefield at Karnei Shomron - nothing is left, everything is solved. I think that the Khan al-Ahmar case is a classic one, as far as they are concerned, it is only a cynical exploitation of the circumstances for political purposes. Their contribution is negative, they only create noise and only interfere with the work. As soon as the cabinet approved it, as I said, it became an irreversible process, and I do not need them to help me, just that they not interfere."

Bennett responded to Lieberman's remarks and said, "I remember the Khan al-Ahmar area very well from the night squads in the commando unit, in the days when Israel had a right-wing defense minister who kept his word."