Round of officers appointed to rank of colonel

Female Lt. Col. Tal Caspi to head 2020 Administration in Computer and Defense Division and be promoted to full colonel.

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot held a discussion today, during which assignments were completed for a number of positions with the rank of colonel. Appointments are conditional upon approval by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Lieutenant Colonel S. will be appointed Fire Consolidation Commander in Northern Command and will be promoted to the rank of colonel. Lt. Colonel A. will be appointed instructor at the Command and Staff College in the Alon track and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.

Lt. Colonel A. will be appointed Head of the Air Force Participation Division and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel. Lt. Colonel A. will be appointed Commander of the Central Air Control Unit and promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Col. Gilad Biran will be appointed Commander of the Air Defense School. Colonel Yuval Ran will be appointed Commander of the Center for Medical Services. Colonel Noam Fink will be appointed Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Colonel Avraham Yitzhaki will be appointed head of the Maintenance and Operation department in the Technology and Logistics Division. Colonel Liron Donnell, who is female, will be appointed to head the Operations Department of the Home Front Command.

Lt. Col. Tal Caspi, who is female, will be appointed to head the 2020 Administration in the Computerization and Defense Division of the Civil Service and was promoted to the rank of Colonel. Colonel Dotan Siegler will be appointed head of the Ground Forces Computerization Department.