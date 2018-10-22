Ari Fuld's murderer indicted

Teenage terrorist charged with intentional manslaughter for murdering Jewish activist as widow calls for attacker's home to be demolished.

The terrorist who murdered Ari Fuld last month was indicted Monday.

On September 16, 16-year-old Khalil Jabarin, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yatta, south of Hevron, stabbed 45-year-old Ari Fuld in the back near a shopping center in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem.

Jabarin was charged with intentional manslaughter, which is equivalent to murder, as well as other offenses.

The terrorist has been held since the attack. When the indictment was filed, the Military Prosecution requested that the defendant be remanded until the end of the legal proceedings.

Earlier, Fuld's widow Miriam sent a letter to the head of the IDF Central Command calling on him to demolish the home of the terrorist who murdered her husband.

"I have a simple question," the bereaved wife wrote in a letter addressed to head of the IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, "Why is the decision to demolish the home of the depraved terrorist being delayed?"

Fuld is credited with saving the life of a worker by shooting and wounding the terrorist to prevent him from stabbing others before succumbing to his own wounds.