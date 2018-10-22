Woman dies of snake bite in central Israel

Israeli-Arab woman dies after being bitten by venomous snake in orchard in central Israel.

A 60-year-old Israeli woman died Monday afternoon, after she was bitten by a poisonous snake in an orchard south of the town of Binyamina.

The victim, a resident of the nearby Israeli Arab town of Jisr az-Zarqa, was evacuated in critical condition to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera after being treated at the scene by MDA emergency responders for snake bite.

After her arrival at Hillel Yaffe, the woman was declared dead.

“We arrived at the orchard with an ambulance,” said MDA paramedic Yaron Mashiah.

“A woman, roughly 60 years of age, was lying next to some trees, and was unconscious and in critical condition. I quickly performed preliminary medical examinations, and I started to perform resuscitation techniques, along with the team of a mobile intensive care unit that arrived on the scene, and use of medication. When her condition permitted, we evacuated her, while continued to give life-saving treatment en route to the hospital.”