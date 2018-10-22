Trump and Erdogan: Khashoggi case needs to be 'cleared up'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone on Sunday night to discuss Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

“Erdogan and Trump agreed the Khashoggi case needs to be cleared up with all aspects”, Anadolu said.

The two leaders also discussed American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was recently released from Turkish custody, as well as the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the roadmap on the Syrian city of Manbij.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan announced that he would unveil the findings of his country's investigation into Khashoggi’s death on Tuesday.

Speaking to supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said Turkey is seeking justice and that he will “go into detail” in a speech to ruling party members in parliament.

Saudi Arabia admitted for the first time on Friday that Khashoggi was killed after entering the consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials concluded two weeks ago that Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist who was also a contributor to The Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi mission in Istanbul after going missing.

Until Friday, Saudi Arabia denied the Turkish claims, saying it had no knowledge of his whereabouts and insisting he left the building alive.