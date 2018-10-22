Tags:ILTV
Right vs. Left on ILTV Frenemies
Watch: Josh Hasten and Angela Godfrey-Goldstein debate southern turmoil, terrorist's home demolition, and B'Tselem at the UN.
Josh Hasten and Angela Godfrey-Goldstein
ILTV
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYRight vs. Left on ILTV Frenemies
Right vs. Left on ILTV Frenemies
Watch: Josh Hasten and Angela Godfrey-Goldstein debate southern turmoil, terrorist's home demolition, and B'Tselem at the UN.
Josh Hasten and Angela Godfrey-Goldstein
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top