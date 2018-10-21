NGO claims Israel's ties with US Jewry eroding under Netanyahu

US Jewish group chides PM for not condemning anti-Semitic attacks in NY, points to poll suggesting Israel failing to maintain Diaspora ties.

An American Jewish non-profit organization has warned that ties between the American Jewish community and the State of Israel are eroding, arguing that the Israeli government has done little to reverse the trend.

The Ruderman Family Foundation – a Boston-based NGO founded by American Jewish businessman Morton Ruderman in 2002 – highlighted the results of a recent poll of Israelis commissioned by the foundation which shows nearly half of respondents saying Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has not done enough to maintain ties between Israel and US Jewry.

The poll was conducted on behalf of the Ruderman Family Foundation by the Midgam polling firm and surveyed 500 Israeli adults.

According to the survey, 47% of Israelis believe the Netanyahu government has not done enough to maintain strong ties between the State of Israel and American Jewry. Seventy percent of respondents also said Israel’s ties with US Jews is important to Israeli national security.

Turning to the recent string of anti-Semitic incidents in the US, the survey shows that 72% of Israelis believe the Prime Minister should issue a public condemnation of the attacks.

Respondents were also asked whether they approved of recent statements by coalition MKs regarding the relationship between Diaspora Jews and the State of Israel.

Sixty-percent of respondents said they disagreed with MK David Amsalem’s (Likud) statement that “nothing would happen if American Jews get offended by some of the Israeli government’s decisions. Thirty-one percent of respondents agreed with Amsalem’s claim.

Similarly, 60% of respondents said they disagreed with MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) when he argued that American Jewry ‘need Israel more’ than the State of Israel needs them. Thirty-two percent of Israelis agreed with Smotrich’s statement.

Ruderman Family Foundation Executive Director Shira Ruderman said the results of the poll commissioned by her organization constituted a “clear message” to the Israeli government regarding ties with the Diaspora.

“The Israeli public has given a clear message to its leaders, and is calling for the closing of ranks,” Ruderman said, “and genuine efforts to find a solution. The public understands that we don’t have the luxury of splitting up [into factions] and quarrelling.”

The poll, continued Ruderman, constitutes a “clear call on the Israeli government: instead of fighting [each other], invest in getting involved; instead of making incendiary comments, make comments that bring [people together]. Instead of ignoring anti-Semitic incidents in the US, condemn them. The [Israeli] public wants to strengthen ties with American Jewry, and values their contributions to Israel. Today, we are creating the next generation of relations between American Jews and Israel, and the choice is in our hands. Will we have a generation of brothers – or a generation [in which the two sides are] strangers? The Israeli public has made its preference clear.”