Deadlock in cabinet meeting over Khan al-Ahmar

An Israeli official reports a deadlock in the cabinet's deliberations on the evacuation of the illegal outpost of Khan al-Ahmar.



According to the report, there is no agreement between Education Minister Bennett and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Cabinet ministers were instructed not to be interviewed.



Bennett said Sunday morning that he would work vigorously to implement the demolition order for buildings in the illegal Bedouin outpost. "Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated. This is an illegal construction whose destruction was approved by the Supreme Court."

“In a state which abides by the rule of law, the law is enforced even if there is opposition or threats from the international community.

“The Jewish Home Party will make sure that it does happen."

National Union Chairman Uri Ariel also attacked Netanyahu's decision to postpone the demolition of the buildings. "It is inconceivable that enforcement is carried out only against Jewish communities. This is a significant violation of the sovereignty and governance of a right-wing government in Israel. I call upon the prime minister to retract the decision and evacuate the outpost of Al-Ahmar as early as this week as scheduled. A right-wing government and national decisions, not a right-wing government with capitulation to the left."