Watch: Floor collapse at South Carolina party

Police report at least 30 injured after floor caves in during private party in Clemson, South Carolina.

At least 30 people were injured after the floor of an apartment clubhouse in Clemson, South Carolina collapsed.

According to local police, the incident occurred early Sunday morning during a private party being held by a group who had rented out the clubhouse.

Clemson police chief Jimmy Dixon said that nobody was trapped under the debris from the collapse, but that 30 people had been transferred to local hospitals.

Police said they were as yet unaware of any life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.