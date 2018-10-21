The strange demand of the Labor Secretary General

Labor Party secretary general Eran Hermoni sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the occasion of 23 years since the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.

"Today, the 12th of Cheshvan, is the official date the State of Israel marks as the anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Labor Party Chairman the late Yitzhak Rabin," Hermoni said, adding in a puzzling link, "What an interesting coincidence, just today Binyamin Netanyahu celebrates his 69th birthday."

"As someone who remembers well the terrible months that preceded the murder, the violent atmosphere that raged in the streets under the watchful eyes of right-wing leaders and with the encouragement of Netanyahu, who was then opposition chairman, I think that after 23 years, your time has come, Bibi, to accept responsibility," claimed Hermoni.

Labor Party Spokesman Eran Hermoni

Hermoni added, "I expect the Prime Minister to take advantage of this special opportunity to finally repent of his sin. He must apologize for the wild and organized incitement that led to the period before the terrible political assassination."

Later on, Hermoni referred to two prominent events in which Netanyahu participated during the Oslo demonstrations, at Zion Square and at Ra'anana Junction, where GSS agent provocateur "Champagne" engaged in particularly harsh incitement.

Champagne was the codename of Shin Bet agent Avishai Raviv, whose mission was to monitor rightist activities. Raviv was brought to trial in 2000 for not preventing Rabin's assassination, but he also acted as a provocateur, insinuating himself into religious Zionist circles and coaxing them to action to turn public opinion against them. Three months before Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was killed, Raviv was appearing nightly on the news conducting militant "right-wing" induction ceremonies, publicly beating Arabs, and distributing photos of Rabin in an SS uniform.

According to Hermoni, Netanyahu must "ask forgiveness for Zion Square, the Ra'anana Junction, etc. He must recognize his part in the well-oiled and organized incitement machine that preceded the murder. Only full recognition and repentance will allow healing of the wounds and prevent the spread of the discourse of hatred."