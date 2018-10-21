Trump prefers a woman to succeed Haley

Trump says he would prefer that successor to US Ambassador to the UN be a woman, but is still considering several people for the position.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would prefer that the successor to the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley be a woman, but noted he is still considering several people for the position.

Trump told White House pool reporters he is interviewing three women and two men to succeed Haley, adding that he would prefer a female candidate take on the role.

Haley and Trump announced earlier this month that she will exit the administration by the end of 2018. Trump said Haley informed him of her plans six months ago, and that she wanted to "take a break" from public service.

Haley has been an outspoken critic of the UN's corruption, bias, and inability to deal with human rights crisis around the world. She was also Israel's biggest supporter at the UN.

She was also a vocal critic of Iran, having recently warned of the danger the Iranian regime presents to the Middle East.

It is unclear at this time who Trump is considering to replace Haley. Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell, who had earlier served the Trump White House as a deputy national security adviser, was considered by Trump in the early days after Haley’s resignation.

However, Powell eventually withdrew from consideration to succeed Haley, telling Trump that she was honored to be considered but planned to stay at Goldman Sachs.