Report: Undercover commandos nab Barkan attack accomplice

Arab media reports say that undercover commandos nabbed a key accomplice to the terrorist responsible for the deadly shooting attack in Barkan two weeks ago.

According to reports, a joint force made up of undercover Border Police commandos and the IDF arrested the accomplice in Shweikeh, an Arab town adjoining the city of Tulkarem

The suspect allegedly provided food and assisted Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alowa to avoid the massive manhunt after he killed two Israelis in Barkan.

The report comes as the IDF continues its extensive manhunt after Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alowa, who shot and killed Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi in the Barkan industrial zone earlier this month. Multiple of the terrorists family and audiences have been arrested amid the hunt for the perpetrator.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced its plans to demolish Naalwa’s home in the PA-controlled town of Shweika in Samaria.

Notification of the demolition plans was given to Naalwa’s relatives in Shweika, an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

“Today, October 15th 2018, the family of the terrorist who murdered Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel in the deadly shooting attack in the Barkan industrial area was notified of the IDF's intention to demolish his residence,” the statement read.



“The IDF will continue to operate to thwart terror attacks and deter potential terrorists.”