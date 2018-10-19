Golan family of three killed in accident laid to rest

Kfir, Shira and daughter Gaya Avitan were killed in a crash with an Egged bus near the Dead Sea.

Kfir, Shira and Gaya Avitan, a young family of three who were killed in a crash with an Egged bus yesterday (Thursday) near the Dead Sea, were laid to rest today at the Katzrin cemetery in the Golan Heights.

Eulogizing his son, Kfir's father asked him to "take care of Gaya and Shira."

"You were our king, Shira was the queen and Gaya was the princess," he added. "How could you all go at once?"

Col. David Shapira, Commander of the Etzion Regional Brigade, in which Kfir served, said at the funeral that the Avitans were "an exemplary family."

"You did everything with perfection," he said about Kfir. "Your love for Shira and Gaya was unmistakable. I salute you for the last time."

Both Kfir and Shira served in the IDF's professional corps.