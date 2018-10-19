Minister of Education and Chairman of the Jewish Home party Naftali Bennett toured the community of Amichai in the Binyamin Regional Council.



At the start of the tour, the minister met with the rabbi of the community, Rabbi Yair Frank, and the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Avi Roeh, and made the “matziv gvul almana” blessing, said upon witnessing a new Jewish community built in the land of Israel, in this case for the new community established for the families evicted from Amona.



Bennett then toured among the homes of the community and the educational institutions in Amichai, and spoke with students and residents. "The people of Amichai have proved to us all that the spirit cannot be broken. They managed to grow out of the brokenness and establish a magnificent community here. From the bitterness came sweetness, and I believe that it is not far off before we return to Amona. "

"In the face of the lies of B'Tselem, we built. In the face of people who have lost hope - we believe. We believe in the future of this place, and in the future of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. We will continue to build, develop and grow in all parts of the land of Israel."

Bennett in Amichai (Credit: Spokesperson)