Could lightning have caused rocket to fire at Be'er Sheva?

Defense establishment says rocket strike which destroyed Be'er Sheva home may have been triggered by lightning strike on Gaza.

Israel's political establishment, in light of the assessment in the defense establishment, has admitted that it is possible that the rockets fired at the city of Be'er Sheva Wednesday morning were caused by a lightning strike.

The editor of the El Maseer website, Shimrit Meir, exposed this assessment and even received approval from military sources to reveal that although this the odds of this occurring is very low, it is not beyond the realm of possibility.

A video has surfaced on social media showing lightning striking in Gaza several seconds before the rockets were launched.

During the discussion on Thursday night in the political-security cabinet, this possibility was presented by the defense establishment and may have contributed to the ministers' support for the prime minister's position that a massive military action should not be launched and that the IDF should only respond to provocations by Hamas.

One of the rockets struck a home in Be'er Sheva, injuring a number of people and destroying the house.