Israeli UN ambassador: 'We will reveal the lies'

Ambassador speaks with Arutz Sheva about UN Security Council's invitation to B'Tselem to speak at discussion on the Middle East.

Israeli ambassador the UN Danny Danon blasted the UN Security Council’s invitation to radical left-wing Israeli NGO B’Tselem to participate the council’s quarterly discussion about the Middle East to be held today, Thursday.

The discussion will include an overview of the current situation by the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, as well as speeches by Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon, Palestinian Authority (PA) envoy Riyad Mansour and United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, who will participate for the last time in the debate.

The Bolivian Ambassador to the United Nations, who is also serving as President of the Security Council this month, has invited the Director of B’Tselem to address the Council during the debate, as a representative of civil society, and this will be the first time that he will participate in an official and influential Security Council debate.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva ahead of the discussion, Danon said, “What we see in the security council is absurd. Instead of condemning Hamas for sending rockets into Israel, they brought the director general of B’Tselem to speak against the boys and girls of the IDF.”

“We will reveal the lies of the Palestinians, we will reveal the lies of B’Tselem, and we will present the real face of our strong democracy.”

“We will demand the entire security council condemn Hamas.”