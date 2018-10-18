Shiri Maimon sings at FIDF event

Renowned Israeli singer and former X Factor Israel television personality Shiri Maimon, who recently starred as Roxie in Chicago on Broadway, performed together with soldiers of the IDF Musical Ensemble, as well as with two of her own songs.

The performance took place at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) National N.Y. Gala Dinner last night at the New York Hilton Midtown, which raised more than $32 million to support well-being and educational programs for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

"If you have money, and you donate it for Israel and for soldiers, I think it's amazing, and I'm happy to be part of it," Maimon told Arutz Sheva.

Funds raised at the gala will provide much-needed and well-deserved services such as academic scholarships to combat veterans, financial assistance for soldiers in-need, support for Lone Soldiers throughout their service and upon release, crucial aid for wounded veterans and the families of fallen soldiers, weeks of rest and recuperation for entire IDF units, as well as educational, cultural, and recreational facilities.

The evening presented a rare and exclusive opportunity to pay tribute to the State of Israel and its brave men and women in uniform.