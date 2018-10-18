

Parents and child killed in car accident near the Dead Sea A couple and their baby were killed after a bus collided with a private vehicle on Route 90 near the Dead Sea. 3 others lightly injured. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 accident (archive) A couple, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were killed Thursday morning in a serious car accident between a bus and a private car on Route 90 near the Neot Hakikar junction at the southern part of the Dead Sea.



MDA personnel who were called to the scene of the accident were forced to confirm the deaths of the three at the scene. Suspicions that the collision was the result of a flat tire on the bus are being investigated. "The wheel exploded, the bus veered off the path, and then the collision happened," said one of the bus passengers.



Three of the passengers on the bus involved in the accident were also injured. The condition of the three is light and they are being treated by MDA teams.



Road 90 was blocked to traffic from the Arava junction to the Zohar junction in both directions following the accident. Police are asking the drivers to use alternative routes.

