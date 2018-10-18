Two Jaffa residents accused of trying to join fighters in Syria

Following instructions received from Syrian source they set out for Turkey to move to Syria, returning to Israel after losing connection.

An indictment was filed at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court today against two Arab Jaffa residents, Abd al-Malik Asfur and Adam Abu Shehadeh, for attempting to illegally leave Israel to join the jihad arena in Syria.

According to the indictment, Asfur has in recent years been increasingly interested in the ISIS Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra organizations and their activities, while developing ideological identification with terror organization values.

At the end of 2015, Asfur decided to go to the war zone of the Syrian organizations, and at the beginning of 2016 contacted a person connected to these organizations via the Twitter social network.

The same person referred Asfur to the Telegram network where he could use secret chat to contact a Syrian agent to help him enter Syrian territory. Asfur suggested that Abu Shehadeh join him, and the latter agreed.

As a result, the two decided to leave Israel and enter Syria via Turkey to join ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, or Ahrar A-Sham forces, to participate in their activities, and to assist in fighting the Syrian regime.

Upon arriving in Istanbul, the defendants waited to hear from the Syrian source who ordered them to wait a day or two for instructions, but when he did not contact them, the defendants understood connection with him had been broken and they returned to Israel.