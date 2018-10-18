'Final attempt being made for Gaza calm'

Likud MK promises 'blow to Hamas,' says Israel is making 'one of the last attempts' to reach an agreement.

Likud MK Yoav Kish on Thursday said that Israel is giving Gaza another opportunity to de-escalate the situation.

"We were very close to making a decision to significantly escalate the situation in Gaza," he said. "I assume that this is one of the last attempts at an agreement."

"The blow to Hamas will come. It's just a question of when - and it's not worthwhile to fall into [the trap of going according to] their timetable."

The Home Front Command on Thursday morning lifted the restrictions that were imposed on the Gaza envelope. The decision was made following an assessment of the situation.

Earlier, the meeting of the Political-Security cabinet, in which the ministers discussed the latest escalation in the south, concluded after about five and a half hours.

On Wednesday, Israel Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh said that the situation in Gaza is complex and therefore "the defense establishment does not see any motive in creating a general escalation in Gaza."

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Channel 10 quoted Egyptian media as reporting that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for a ceasefire following Wednesday's rocket fire on Be'er Sheva.