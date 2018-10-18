Winter's first rains fall in central Israel

Rain falls along Israel's coast, expected to spread to northern Israel over the weekend.

On Thursday morning, residents of Israel's coastal plains awoke to rainfall.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the morning, and it may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Throughout the day, there may rainfall in Israel's inland areas. There is a slight chance of flooding in the Judean Desert and the Jordan Valley.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and light rains may fall in the north and along the coastline.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and light local rains may fall in northern Israel.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperature and a drop in humidity.