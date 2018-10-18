Education Minister Naftali Bennett commended the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) - the institution that prepares thousands of religious students for the high-tech job market in engineering and cyber security- at the College’s recent opening ceremony for the 2018/19 academic year.

Bennett remarked, “I’m proud to be here today at the Lev Academic Center (JCT), a remarkable Israeli institution in so many ways. The academic standards here are very high, and like anyone who’s met JCT graduates knows, they are at the forefront of Israel’s high-tech and cyber industries. Just in the last decade, eight of JCT’s alumni have received prestigious awards for excellence from the IDF Chief of Staff, Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Navy and more. As for its values, this institution is a leading connector of Israel’s diverse social sectors and embodies the core values of Torah and Zionism. During ‘Operation Protective Edge’ this campus was vacant because everyone left to protect our country. I firmly support this ideal- combining academic excellence with a love of Torah, Israel and the Jewish people. I want to bless all of the students here today with a successful year of study ahead”.

After meeting with the college’s administration, Bennett met with the College’s students who presented their most recent innovations- all at different stages of development.

Throughout his visit, Minister Bennett was impressed by the tech products currently in development such as multi-copter drones and other remote-piloted aerial devices that are being designed for an Israeli startup that specializes in advanced communication solutions. Originally founded at JCT,

the company continues to employ its students and supports the advancement of young people in the high-tech industry.

Afterwards Bennett tried out “Vision”, a unique device designed to enhance visual awareness among blind people. The device utilizes a micro camera to help blind people detect the location of people around them and to direct their gaze appropriately during conversation.

JCT’s President, Professor Chaim Sukanik stated, “We would like to thank Minister Bennett for choosing to open the academic year at JCT and for his support of academic excellence, the College’s initiatives, and the integration of our graduates into high level research projects in cyber security and the high-tech industry. The challenge for us now is to prepare more women and other populations for these professions of the future and to drive Israel’s development forward."