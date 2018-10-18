PA urges Canada to pressure Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet head Rami Hamdallah met in Ramallah with Douglas Scott Proudfoot, Canada's representative in the Palestinian Authority.

The official PA news agency Wafa reported that during the meeting, Hamdallah asked Canada to play a more active role in the Palestinian issue and to pressure Israel to "stop violating the rights of our people and adhere to international humanitarian law."

Hamdallah reportedly updated the Canadian representative regarding Israel's measures to "expel" the residents of the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar east of Jerusalem and about the Israeli government's "plan" to sever Judea and Samaria and prevent any possibility of establishing a Palestinian state whose areas are all geographically connected.

He thanked Canada for its commitment last week to transfer $60 million in emergency aid to UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, as well as for providing financial aid for the Palestinian Authority, particularly its judiciary.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled against the residents of Khan al-Ahmar, rejecting their appeal against the demolition of the village, which was built illegally and has been expanded in recent years with the aid of foreign governments.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently expressed his opposition to the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar, saying that “no party should take unilateral action that could compromise the prospects for a two-state solution.”