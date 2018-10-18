The most fearful enemy today

The Jewish people are a real mix today. There are so many groups, ranging from Orthodox to Reconstructionist, and all kinds of levels of belief in-between.

One group among them all is considered to be the most dangerous to the future of the Jewish people and the world in general. Called “The Mixed Multitude” in the Torah, they are the mistake that keeps on mistaking.

Their allies have included the likes of Balak and Bilaam, as will be discussed. This will be followed by a discussion about the power of free will, and mind control.