Watch: Hillary Clinton's van crashes

Former presidential candidate's 'Scooby Van' crashes into concrete pole on way to fundraiser for NJ Sen. Bob Menendez.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was involved in a car crash in New Jersey Tuesday, the Daily Caller reported.

The former presidential candidate's van, which was nicknamed the 'Scooby Van' by the American press, crashed into a concrete pole while attempting to ascend a ramp in a parking garage and turning too tightly.

The accident was caught on film.

In the video, Clinton can be seen exiting the van several minutes after the crash. Clinton aide Huma Abedin was also reportedly in the van at the time.

Clinton was on her way to a fundraiser to support New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, who is facing a tough reelection campaign, when the crash occurred.

No injuries were reported following the crash.