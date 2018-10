Ben Bradlee Jr. profiles a dozen Trump voters in Luzerne County, and examines how the county is a microcosm of a divided America.

Pennsylvania was a crucial swing state in the 2016 election. Within Pennsylvania, Luzerne County swung significantly for Donald Trump — despite voting for Democrats for decades.

