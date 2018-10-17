

'Residents of Gaza, why doesn't Hamas ask you?' COGAT asks Gaza residents why Hamas doesn't heed their declared investment preferences, instead investing in terror tunnels.

Reuters IDF attack in Gaza The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, published a survey this week among the Palestinian Arab public in "Almonsk," COGAT’s Arabic Facebook page.



In the survey, the coordinator asked the residents what they would prefer to do with $3 million: "Would you prefer to invest in a terror tunnel or an oncology ward for sick children in Gaza?



"You chose - a pediatric oncology department. So why does Hamas not ask you why it chooses to invest in the death tunnels?" he wrote.



He added a video showing the air force bombing a terror tunnel today in Khan Yunis. "This is further evidence that the Hamas terrorist organization is burning your money," Abu Rukun wrote.

