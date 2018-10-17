Melania Trump's plane makes emergency landing

Mechanical malfunction causes smoke in cabin, forcing plane carrying First Lady to return to site of takeoff.

A plane carrying First Lady Melania Trump made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning.

Trump was flying from Joint Base Andrews to Philadelphia to visit a hospital when a mechanical problem with the Boeing C-32A caused smoke in the cabin.

The plane immediately turned around and landed back at Joint Base Andrews.

Reporters accompanying the first lady were given wet towels to cover their faces and protect them from the smoke.

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip wrote on Twitter that a “malfunctioning comms unit” overheated, causing the smoke.

Trump boarded another plane and resumed her trip to Philadelphia. She will visit the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and meet with families of children who have been affected by exposure to opioids while in untero.