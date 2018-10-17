Watch: Emotional reunion with rescuer

Policeman who rescued children after rocket attack meets family, discovers he served with their father.

The policeman who rescued three children whose home was severely damaged by a rocket attack on Be'er Sheva overnight met with the shaken family Wednesday and discovered that he had served together with the children's father in the police force, 24DimoNews reported.

The officer had rescued Miri Tamano and her three children, ages nine, ten, and twelve, after they fled into their home's bomb shelter to escape the blast.

Tamano stated that their home and belongings have been almost completely destroyed.

“I don’t have a home,” said Tamano. “I have three kids, each of them means the world to me."

“In particular, [we need] the bare essentials, so that we can get on our feet. Everything has been lost.”

The family will be staying in a hotel while repairs are made to the house.