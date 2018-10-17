Watch: Jew attacked in Brooklyn

Brooklyn news station News12BK provided footage of the attack on the elderly Jewish man on Monday. In the attack, a black teenager carrying a stick began chasing an older Jewish man who attempted to run away in Crown Heights. The Jewish man attempted to duck inside a Jewish-owned laundromat, where the teen managed to hit him on his back and shoulders, breaking the stick. A shop owner and his son chased the assailant after the attack.

News12BK reporter Katie Vasquez says police are calling the attack a hate crime.

On Sunday, an identifiably Orthodox Jewish man was beaten at a traffic intersection in Brooklyn in an assault that was investigated as a possible hate crime. The assailant has been identified as 37-year-old cab driver Farrukh Afzal. He has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. He reportedly attacked the victim, identified as Rabbi Lipa Schwartz, 62, because he thought he was an Orthodox Jewish man who had stepped in front of his car earlier in the day.