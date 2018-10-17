'For rent - not to soldiers' posters in Jerusalem

Former Jerusalem city attorney and mayoral candidate Avi Salman today removed a poster that had been hanging for a week in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda neighborhood advertising an apartment for rent but with one restriction: "Not to soldiers".

"Such people belong in jail," said Salman, before climbing a ladder and removing the sign from above an awning.

"Such a sign in Jerusalem -' For rent - not to soldiers' - is a disgrace and an embarrassment. Such people should sit in jail, and I as mayor won't allow such posters to go up and won't let such things happen in Jerusalem."

After snipping the sign's fasteners Salman brandished it aloft and declared, "That's it, friends; we won't let this happen. We are the first to defend IDF soldiers, and we'll take care of them," before casting the offending poster to the pavement.

Salman has been a Jerusalem city attorney who held posts including business development director and political advisor to Mayor Nir Barkat. Salman had a falling-out with Barkat and chose to run against him. Salman is a Likud member but is running on an independent list called “I am Jerusalem headed by Avi Salman.”