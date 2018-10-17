Watch: After accident, Jewish singer 'Praises God'

In 2017 Peretz suffered a sudden spinal cord injury. After an emergency surgery, he remained partially paralyzed. The Doctors’ prognosis was “Go home and pray”. While undergoing rigorous rehabilitation, Peretz was moved to release this song.

Under the circumstance, a ballad may have made more sense. Yet Peretz felt drawn to more upbeat notes and chose "Boruch Hashem", a song of praise and gratitude. Today, while still in the process of healing, Peretz is happy to be performing again.

A rising star in the world of Jewish music, he can be seen performing at weddings and events. So enjoy "Boruch Hashem"! And, whether you begin listening to the song while sitting or standing... be prepared to end up dancing!