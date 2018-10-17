Police Chief: Israel doesn't want escalation in Gaza

Police Commissioner Alsheikh says events, players are too 'complex' for Israel to want to escalate the situation.

Israel Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh on Wednesday said that Israel's defense establishment has no motivation to escalate the situation with Gaza.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a rocket exploded in a residential area of Be'er Sheva, damaging a family's home and sending six people to the city's Soroka Hospital.

During a speech at Bar-Ilan University's Law School, Alsheikh said, "The defense establishment does not see any motive in creating a general escalation in Gaza."

"The events there (in Gaza - ed.) are complex enough," Alsheikh explained. "The players there are sufficiently complex, that we would have several events such as what happened last night."

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel's Channel 10 quoted Egyptian media as reporting that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for a cease-fire following Wednesday's rocket fire on Be'er Sheva.

Israel's security cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent developments.