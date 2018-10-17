Conversion system head resigns

Rabbi Yitzhak Peretz, head of the state conversion system, has resigned after four years.

Rabbi Peretz explained he encountered many difficulties that impaired his functioning as head of the conversion system, and problems in the entire conversion system.

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) responded to Peretz's resignation, which was reported on the Walla website. "Rabbi Peretz was a bright spot in the State's attitude towards converts. His resignation attests to what we've long known about the State of Israel's failure to deal with the issue of conversion.

"I call on all those interested to turn to the 'Conversion according to halacha' system, where they'll be received with a much more open and friendly approach than the one they encounter in their appeals to the various representatives of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel," added Stern

Itim, the Jewish Life Information Center, an organization that seeks to help the public with religious services in Israel and has a record of criticizing the Chief Rabbinate, said: "We regret the resignation of Rabbi Peretz, who has contributed a great deal to conversion in Israel, and the failures that Rabbi Peretz testifies to are another sign of the disgraceful manner in which conversion procedures are conducted in Israel, which were extensively reviewed in the report of the State Comptroller. On the way to friendly, attentive, and efficient state conversion, another obstacle emerges, and the one who is harmed in the end is the public, including the 400,000 religious people who immigrated to Israel under the Law of Return, and are part of the social fabric of the country.

"We were happy to work with Rabbi Peretz in recent years and we hope that the criticism will be heard at the highest levels, that they will immediately correct all the failures and provide the public with the best conversion services, as it should be."