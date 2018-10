Global leaders in cannabis gather at Tel Aviv conference Cannabis recognized as effective form of medication in treating pain and diseases; Tel Aviv cannabis conference shows best on offer today. Mordechai Sones,

iStock Laboratory cannabis analysis Cannabis is becoming more recognized as an effective form of medication in treating pain and diseases. While some resistance in the pharmaceutical and medical community persists, in Israel, the industry and research are thriving. A cannabis conference in Tel Aviv showed the best of what Israel and the rest of the world have to offer.

