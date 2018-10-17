'Torah study eliminates need for smoke detectors'

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky dismisses need to prevent next fire tragedy, says Torah study provides enough protection.

A Lithuanian-haredi yeshiva student from Beitar Illit asked Bnei Brak Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky whether it is wise to install smoke detectors, and ceiling sprinklers Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Rabbi Kanievsky is considered to be a top rabbi in the Lithuanian-haredi community.

Rabbi Kanievsky immediately dismissed the concern, claiming that "those who learn Torah do not need protection. The Torah protects and saves."

"Every person should strengthen himself in Torah study according to his individual abilities" Rabbi Kanievsky said.

Last week, two children were killed when a fire broke out in their home in Beitar Illit. At the time, neither parent was home and the children were being watched by their 11-year-old sister, with a neighbor checking in every so often to make sure things were okay.

Kikar Hashabbat also noted that previously, Rabbi Kanievsky sent a letter of condolence to the bereaved family, emphasizing that "we do not know G-d's calculations" and that the tragedy may be connected to "previous incarnations or other things."